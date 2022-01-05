Latest Liverpool COVID development proves how ridiculous rival fan reaction to Carabao Cup postponement has been

Liverpool’s FA Youth Cup clash with Burnley is the latest to suffer from postponement as a direct result of the club’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The update in question comes courtesy of the club’s official Twitter account, proving the veracity of its concerns over the ability to field 13 outfield players and a ‘keeper for the senior meeting with Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Our FA Youth Cup fourth-round tie with Burnley, scheduled for Friday evening, has been postponed. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2022

The club was hounded by rival fans on the Twittersphere over the perceived ‘suspicious’ timing of the announcement, with many pointing to the AFCON-enforced absences of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita as the ‘true’ reason behind the club’s request to the EFL.

Several Aston Villa supporters had been keen to point out that the Villans were forced to field a hybrid outfit comprised of U18s and U23s starlets to compete with a strong Liverpool side on the day.

Whilst we can certainly sympathise with such a plight – particularly given that a young Reds team suffered a similar fate whilst our first-team participated in the Club World Cup – the reality of the situation is that the latest COVID outbreak is one to take absolutely seriously.

On top of that, it seems highly unlikely that we’d have the youngsters available to form a barebones side capable of taking to the field against the Gunners.

Having made no excuses when prior cases robbed our first-XI of numerous key names, as was the case prior to fixtures with Tottenham and Chelsea, it’s clear that the club is not looking to game the system.

