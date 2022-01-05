Likely date Liverpool will reopen AXA training centre following COVID-19 outbreak revealed – Echo

Liverpool could reopen their AXA training ground this Friday ahead of the club’s upcoming FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

The Reds’ meeting with Arsenal was postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak that ruled out a host of staff (including assistant boss Pep Lijnders) and players.

“By lunchtime, it was revealed that Liverpool had been forced to temporarily close down their £50m AXA Centre due to the rapidly growing number of coronavirus cases,” the Echo journalist wrote for the publication.

“Liverpool had been in discussions with the local public health authorities following the outbreak and took the decision to shut down activity at the facility for what is expected to be at least a 48-hour period.

“The club may re-open the base on Friday ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup fixture at home to Shrewsbury, but that is far from definite at this point.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to play both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final clash with the Gunners on 13th and 20th January.

Whilst it’s unfortunate to see yet another game fall victim to the ongoing pandemic, one has to express surprise at some of the reaction from rival fans online.

To see some question the veracity of our claims, particularly after the club confirmed a youth cup tie would face a similar fate to the senior meeting with Mikel Arteta’s men, was disappointing to say the least.

Nonetheless, we’ll be hoping to see the Reds back in action again soon and wish Klopp and co. a speedy recovery.

