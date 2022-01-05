Liverpool conspiracy theories rife on Twitter following COVID postponement of Carabao Cup clash

A number of football fans took to Twitter to share their suspicions around the timing of Liverpool’s request for a postponement of the first-leg of their Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

A further COVID outbreak forced the club to close its training facilities, with the EFL granting the Reds a rescheduling after it emerged that the Anfield-based outfit would be unable to fulfill a quota of 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper.

Some supporters suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s men had fabricated the outbreak in question in order to have a chance of involving Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in a later fixture.

READ MORE: Barcelona’s reported interest in Naby Keita handed significant boost as Coutinho clause expired

The notion that Liverpool have been in any way duplicitous is quite frankly laughable given that we have, at every opportunity, opted to play on with fixtures despite missing key players.

This has indeed been the case when we faced Chelsea without Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Bobby Firmino and similarly for Tottenham we were missing an array of players due to COVID-19.

Such suspicions, then, fail to track with the reality of how we have handled mini-crises.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

*Salah and Mane leave for AFCON* Klopp on the phone to the FA: pic.twitter.com/hRJPbfg4p7 — Andy Castell (@AJ3) January 5, 2022

AFCON: You can’t keep Salah and Mane for your game against an in-form Arsenal at the carpet. Liverpool: pic.twitter.com/jyo8IM84Hx — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) January 5, 2022

Typical Liverpool FC & Klopp calling the shots once again. Liverpool FC should be made forfeit the Semi Final & allow Arsenal a passage to the Final. Liverpool using every avenue & ADVANTAGE to get all their players fit & with Salah/Mane/Keita away at AFCON. What about FA Cup?? — jameslonghorne11@gmail.com (@jameslonghorne1) January 5, 2022

Liverpool are only postponing their game because Salah and Mane are going to Africa Covid is just an excuse — Liam (@LiamNUFC98) January 5, 2022

Liverpool be fraud,klopp is not straightforward, he just wants to push the match forward with the hope mane,salah n Keita will be back… It's annoying how the fa allow this rubbish by some clubs — Seed🇳🇬 (@seedorf097) January 5, 2022

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…