Liverpool conspiracy theories rife on Twitter following COVID postponement of Carabao Cup clash

A number of football fans took to Twitter to share their suspicions around the timing of Liverpool’s request for a postponement of the first-leg of their Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

A further COVID outbreak forced the club to close its training facilities, with the EFL granting the Reds a rescheduling after it emerged that the Anfield-based outfit would be unable to fulfill a quota of 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper.

Some supporters suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s men had fabricated the outbreak in question in order to have a chance of involving Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in a later fixture.

The notion that Liverpool have been in any way duplicitous is quite frankly laughable given that we have, at every opportunity, opted to play on with fixtures despite missing key players.

This has indeed been the case when we faced Chelsea without Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Bobby Firmino and similarly for Tottenham we were missing an array of players due to COVID-19.

Such suspicions, then, fail to track with the reality of how we have handled mini-crises.

