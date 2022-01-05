Liverpool holding out for £15m for wantaway 24-year-old after rejecting disrespectful bid from PL outfit – Sky Sports

Liverpool are reportedly holding out in the hope of securing £15m for Nathaniel Phillips.

This comes from Vinny O’Connor at Sky Sports, with the broadcaster claiming that the Reds had rejected an offer of £7m handed to the club by an as of yet unnamed Premier League outfit.

An exit for the Englishman, lovingly dubbed the ‘Bolton Baresi’, seems more than likely to occur in the next summer window, if not in January, after having confirmed his desire to seek pastures new.

In the club’s defence, given the level of contribution the 24-year-old provided in the famous red shirt last term, £7m is objectively disrespectful, even in the difficult financial climate of pandemic life.

Given the premium often attached to English players in the top-flight, not to mention that the centre-half has looked impressive in Europe and domestically when called upon, a valuation closer to £20m, even, would hardly be scandalous.

As far as we here at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, £15m for a quality defender with three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract is practically a bargain.

