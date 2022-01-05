Liverpool will hope to avoid Echo journalist’s Man Utd concern that could dent Champions League hopes

Paul Gorst has warned that Liverpool could face a similar dilemma to that handed to Manchester United when the Red Devils were forced to play three fixtures in the space of five days last season.

With a number of games having been postponed across the league, it’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility that a further pile-up of could harm the Reds’ Champions League preparation should rescheduled dates fall close to European ties.

“The Reds manager has always maintained his insistence that the middle game of the three-fixture period between Christmas Day and New Year is an expendable one, but there was perhaps an acceptance that such a pile up is at least to be expected in late December,” the journalist wrote for the Echo.

“A similar run of games – one that saw Manchester United play three times between May 9 and 13 last term – would not be a wanted scenario for Klopp later down the line.

“Such a fixture run-in is enough to undo months of hard work for club’s attempting to close in on silverware.”

As things stand, with there remaining a slim hope of the Merseysiders catching up with Manchester City in the race for the title, being forced to prioritise either a knockout or domestic game would not be a welcome choice for Jurgen Klopp and co.

It’s not yet clear when exactly our meeting with Leeds United will fall on the calendar; a prospect that will understandably create some anxiety amongst the coaching staff.

Of course, should we manage to avoid further postponements, the chances of one fixture doing a great deal of harm to our bid for silverware this term is reasonably low.

