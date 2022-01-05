Liverpool willing to sell five-goal soon to be free agent in January to avoid repeat of Wijnaldum exit circumstances – report

Liverpool are reportedly willing to part ways with Divock Origi in the winter window in order to avoid losing the Belgian on a free transfer in the summer.

The Serie A outfit has apparently been involved in talks with the 26-year-old’s camp over the possibility of a mid-season switch, as reported by Italian outlet Il Tempo (via The Laziali).

The former Lille frontman has enjoyed a respectable campaign for the Merseysiders this term, registering seven goal contributions in 10 games (across all competitions).

Given the fact that we’ll be forced to navigate potentially much of the January period without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane – who have linked up with their respective national sides ahead of the AFCON – it seems rather unlikely that an early attacker sale will be sanctioned.

The striker has proved to be the perfect bench option this time around following a disappointing 2020/21 season and will more than likely get his chances to impress whilst our first-choice options are away.

The timing of a potential sale, even with the serious risk of losing Origi on a free, just wouldn’t make any sense as things stand.

