Loris Karius set for first start since 2018 Champions League final as a reported 14 COVID cases cripple Liverpool squad options

Liverpool’s squad has reportedly been so badly crippled by COVID cases that Loris Karius is the only ‘keeper left standing, hence the requested postponement.

The German stopper hasn’t played for the Reds since 2018 in Kiev against Real Madrid with a performance that all but ended his Anfield career and ruined his promising football career.

It looks as though his contract is being seen out in the hope of finding the right club, or allowing a better deal if he is to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

Of course, the only reason he could make his return is due to the increased amount of COVID cases and decreased number of available squad options, so bad that we have requested the Carabao Cup semi-final is postponed.

Following the announcement of the requested cancellation of the Arsenal game, plenty of rumours have been circulating online of who and how many are out for the trip to the Emirates.

Here’s a selection of some of the rumours online:

There are rumours floating around that there's 14 cases and every keeper has tested positive. Nothing confirmed but the Klopp and Matip news was right last week 🤷‍♂️ When it's confirmed or reliable reports we'll bring you more news. — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 4, 2022

Liverpool got 14 new Covid cases i am in tears how are we this unlucky — Sadiq🇸🇪 (@Origilist_) January 4, 2022

How are people getting mad that Liverpool want to postpone the game when they have 14 covid cases? — RBK (@Robin23588590) January 5, 2022

Rumours that all our goalkeepers have COVID, apart from one. Imagine Karius starting for us in 2022. — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 4, 2022

Should it go ahead, it would be interesting to see who we are able to field but let’s hope the right decision is made in the interest of safety and health being restored amongst our squad.

