Mo Salah’s 18-word message of intent to Egypt ahead of the start of AFCON

Mo Salah is undoubtedly the poster boy for Egyptian football and when he speaks, his nation listens.

Ahead of the commencement of AFCON, our No.11 is clearly fired up to try and create history for the most successful team in the competition’s history but not a trophy that he has won himself.

As the nation’s captain and best player, the Egyptian King will realise a lot of attention will be on him to try and carry his country to success.

The 29-year-old said: ‘The road is not easy, but we will fight to come back with the cup. Stay behind us #EncourageEgypt’.

It’s great that our man is so happy to put himself in the limelight and put his intentions out there, this will be a trophy that will mean so much to the brilliant winger.

Fingers crossed his dreams are realised, or that at least one of our three stars can return with a winner’s medal around their neck.

