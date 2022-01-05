New Liverpool v Arsenal League Cup clash date revealed as EFL accept Reds’ postponement request

Liverpool’s upcoming League Cup clash with Arsenal has been postponed after the Reds’ application for a postponement was accepted by the EFL, with it now set to take place on 13th January a week before the second-leg on 20th.

This comes courtesy of James Carroll for the club’s official website, after the latest COVID-19 outbreak led to a shutdown of the club’s training ground.

Pep Lijnders was one of the latest affected by the most recent tests, which presumably left the Merseysiders unable to fill the required quota of 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper.

READ MORE: Status of Coutinho transfer negotiations revealed as Liverpool one of three PL clubs interested says Marcelo Hazan

Whilst it will undoubtedly be disappointing for fans looking forward to a taste of some semi-final Carabao Cup action, it’s a welcome break that will hopefully allow us to get on top of the concerning developments that have taken place.

It’s a worrying sign, particularly given that cases in the country are spiralling out of control, which raises questions about whether suggestions for a potential circuit breaker will be revisited in the second-half of the campaign.

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…