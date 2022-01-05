Sadio Mane joins up with the Senegal squad ahead of the start of AFCON

Sadio Mane is in high spirits as he has joined with the rest of the Senegal squad, ahead of the commencement of AFCON.

Our No.10 posted a picture to his Instagram account as the team spent time on a train and seems to be more than happy to have joined up with his compatriots before the tournament begins.

Part of their preparations will be for the game against Naby Keita’s Guinea, as both countries have been drawn in the same group for the competition.

The team known as Les Lions de la Téranga are amongst the favourties for a tournament that they have never won before, finishing as runners-up in both 2002 and 2019.

It’s a strong side that has been assembled by former PSG and Birmingham City midfielder Aliou Cisse and they will all be hoping to create history together.

It looks as though squad morale is no issue though and let’s hope we see one of our players with the trophy in their hands, come February.

