Status of Coutinho transfer negotiations revealed as Liverpool one of three PL clubs interested says Marcelo Hazan

Liverpool, Everton and Aston Villa are said to be interested in the prospect of reuniting Philippe Coutinho with the Premier League.

This comes from Goal Brazil journalist, Marcelo Hazan, who notes that the three English top-flight outfits are yet to turn their interest into a concrete offer.

The Brazil international has been hotly tipped for an exit from Catalonia, with his career in Spain having somewhat stalled.

Whilst coming from a prestigious outlet, we would have cast some serious doubt over the idea of Jurgen Klopp’s men looking at our former No.10 as a genuine target in the winter window or beyond.

As his recent loan spell with Bayern Munich proved to a degree, there’s still a supremely talented playmaker in the 29-year-old when given the right opportunity to shine.

As such, a switch back to the league that made him such an attractive option to Barcelona back in the January transfer window of the 2017/18 campaign would arguably be for the benefit of Coutinho’s career.

We’d wish him well if such a move were to come to fruition, however, we simply can’t see a return to Merseyside being on the cards for the Little Magician.

