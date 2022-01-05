Steven Gerrard a ‘huge admirer’ of ex-Red who could be persuaded to make Premier League return – BBC Sport

Steven Gerrard is reportedly a ‘huge admirer’ of former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

This comes from BBC Sport, with the Villans said to be keeping tabs on the Brazilian international alongside Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle United and Tottenham.

“Barca are desperate to move the 29-year-old Brazil playmaker on after agreeing a deal to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55m,” Phil McNulty wrote for the outlet.

“Villa manager Steven Gerrard is a huge admirer of Coutinho, who he played with at Liverpool.

“He has also been linked with Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle United and Spurs.

“Coutinho is also keen for a fresh start as he tries to revive a career that has stalled badly since his £142m move from Liverpool in January 2018, although he did win the Champions League in 2020 while on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona.”

The Reds have been linked with their former midfielder by some reports, though it’s deemed highly unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will sanction the return of the Little Magician.

READ MORE: Likely date Liverpool will reopen AXA training centre following COVID-19 outbreak revealed – Echo

Given how the 29-year-old’s career has curtailed somewhat in the Spanish top-flight, with him enjoying little in the way of minutes this term.

As such, one might imagine a return to the Premier League would represent an appetising option for the former Liverpool No.10, particularly given that his best years of football were spent in England.

Gerrard would certainly be well-placed to appreciate his talents in light of the pair’s time spent as teammates in Merseyside and it could prove to be an interesting partnership once again beyond the winter window.

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted