Topless yoga, singing Pitbull and drinking from coconuts – Jerzy Dudek is having a great time on holiday

Jerzy Dudek is fully embracing the ‘new year, new me’ vibes as he has headed on a long holiday to relax and enjoy the start of 2022.

Our former goalkeeper is having a fantastic time and is loving sharing images and videos of his trip abroad.

From drinking out of coconuts, to singing Pitbull’s ‘Don’t Stop The Party’ on New Year’s Eve and now posing on the beach topless whilst completing some yoga – safe to say the 48-year-old is enjoying himself.

The Polish international spent six years at Anfield and will forever be synonymous with our 2005 Champions League success, following his penalty saving antics that secured our fifth trophy.

After what he did for us in Istanbul, no one can begrudge the former Real Madrid stopper a good time in the sun!

You can view the pictures and videos via Dudek’s Instagram:

