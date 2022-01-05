(Video) Liverpool loanee celebrates a late winner for his Championship club

Five members of the Liverpool squad are currently out on loan and one of our young stars is plying his trade in the Championship.

Defender Sepp van den Berg is currently on loan with Preston North End and was very happy to see his side score a late winner on Monday, in the Britannia Stadium.

Andrew Hughes put the Lilly Whites ahead, away to Stoke City, with nine minutes of normal time remaining and the cameras caught our Dutch defender celebrating wildly.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane joins up with the Senegal squad ahead of the start of AFCON

Now under the stewardship of Scouser and Liverpool fan Ryan Lowe, the Lancashire club have won two games in a row and are launching a second-half of the season hunt for the play-offs.

The 20-year-old was given permission to face his parent club in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup and has featured heavily this season, at a club that he has now spent the past two campaigns.

Good luck to everyone involved and it would be great to see a North West club, with the Bill Shankly Kop, our loanee defender and a Scouse manager – reach the Premier League.

You can view the video via @pnefc:

💙 We were all Sepp when that winner went it in…🤣#pnefc pic.twitter.com/2aBSFMbWfZ — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 4, 2022

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…