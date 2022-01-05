(Video) Watch Sadio Mane blowing off steam and dancing ahead of AFCON

Sadio Mane was captured in a clip dancing alongside a few musicians ahead of the AFCON tournament.

The Liverpool forward linked up with the Senegal national side – taking a private flight alongside Chelsea ‘keeper Edouard Mendy – following the Reds’ 2-2 draw with the Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The Merseysiders are set to be without the services of the 29-year-old, Mo Salah and Naby Keita potentially for the whole of January dependent on how the trio fare in the competition.

It’s nice to see our Senegalese speedster taking a moment to enjoy himself amidst what has been a stressful season and we wish him and the Lions of Teranga all the best of luck.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @taggatsn: