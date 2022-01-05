‘Watch out for’ – Liverpool links to 14-goal attacker given weight by Telemundo reporter

Telemundo reporter Andres Cantor appears to have thrown his weight behind the rumours linking Luis Diaz to Liverpool in his latest tweet.

The Porto attacker has been attached to numerous reports suggesting that the Reds could do business in the January window, with the Anfield-based outfit currently suffering from a depleted forward line in light of the AFCON-enforced departure of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Ojo a Luis Díaz y el Liverpool — ANDRES CANTOR (@AndresCantorGOL) January 5, 2022

With the pair having amassed 33 goals between them across all competitions so far this season, it’s a loss that’s likely to be keenly felt by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Whilst Diaz’s scoring record (14) doesn’t quite reach the ludicrous levels achieved by our Egyptian international this term (21), it’s not necessarily option the club should ignore if possible to secure as early as the winter window.

The reality of our current forward options at large is that some forward planning will be required in light of the potential departure of one or more of Firmino and co. in the near future given all three of our traditional attacking trio will be out of contract in the summer of 2023.

Whether the linked 24-year-old’s goalscoring ability will translate well in the English top-flight is another conversation entirely, though we’d advise fans to take the possibility of a transfer at this point in the season with a pinch of salt.

