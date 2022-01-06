Extent of Liverpool’s negotiations for Luis Diaz shared by Colombian reporter Pipe Sierra

Liverpool’s reported pursuit of Luis Diaz is far from being advanced, though it has been alleged that the Porto attacker would be keen on a switch to English football and the Premier League.

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra claimed in a tweet that a concrete offer is yet to come from the Merseysiders, with there being a potential buyout clause of €80m to negotiate past.

🚨 De momento no hay nada avanzado entre #Liverpool y #FCPorto por Luis Díaz (24). Al colombiano le encantaría jugar en la #PremierLeague 👀 Los ‘Reds’ son el equipo más interesado, pero no hay oferta aún. Su cláusula de rescisión es de 80M€, pero podría negociarse por menos pic.twitter.com/kJ3rXdhJZx — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) January 6, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Sergio Conceicao’s outfit would be prepared to accept a bid lower than the €80m proposed by Pedro Almeida, with an offer in excess of £50m unlikely to come from the Reds as early as January.

Though reinforcements in the winter window would certainly be welcome for many a Liverpool fan in light of the AFCON-enforced temporary exit of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, activity in January tends to be rare for us unless facing a crisis or having identified the right opportunity at the right time.

One thing that various sources (if accurate) appear to concur upon is that discussions are in their infancy, with it perhaps seeming more likely that a potential transfer is being considered after the end of the campaign.

With neither our Egyptian King or Senegalese speedster having put pen to paper on fresh terms, we couldn’t begrudge the club for thinking ahead in case one or both of the pair were to part ways down the line.

