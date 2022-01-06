Former Man Utd assistant manager makes Mo Salah claim that may upset some Red Devils

Carlos Queiroz has claimed that Mo Salah is the ‘best player on the planet’ in an admission he noted would ‘upset’ Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo (and quite probably supporters of his old club too).

The Portuguese international was acknowledged, alongside PSG man Leo Messi, to be one the two leading players in world football for several years.

“Probably you agree with me that in our team we have the best player on the planet at the moment. If my friend Cristiano Ronaldo listens to this, he will be upset,” the former Manchester United assistant coach told reporters at a press conference, as cited by the Mirror.

The continued superb form of the Liverpool No.11, however, coupled with the downturn in performances from the pair has arguably catapulted the ex-Roma hitman to the top of that list.

READ MORE: Unbelievable CIES study has Mo Salah worth less than five-goal Chelsea hitman

That’s certainly not to disrespect the Red Devils star, as the simple fact of the matter is that Salah’s outings this term have clearly established him ahead of his peers, despite the questionable decisions made at recent awards ceremonies.

Ultimately, registering 32 goal contributions in 26 games this term speaks for itself – as does the Egyptian King’s efforts the prior season in helping steer the club back into the heralded Champions League spots following the ramifications of a severe injury crisis.

We’re extremely fortunate to have the wide man plying his trade in the red half of Merseyside and we hope to see him get the recognition he clearly deserves come the next round of awards.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!