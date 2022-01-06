(Image) Eagle-eyed Liverpool fan spots hilarious change to Luis Diaz’s Wikipedia page

One Liverpool fan on Reddit spotted an interesting change made to rumoured Reds target Luis Diaz – specifically the team the website lists the 24-year-old as playing for, with it having been changed from Porto to Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

Evidently, it’s a harmless prank from one of the fanbase keen on seeing the 14-goal wide man in the famous red shirt in the winter window.

Whilst we’d be keen on seeing the club add to its world-class array of attacking talents, we can’t see the Colombian being the man to make the switch in January (if anyone) following James Pearce’s latest update for The Athletic.

That’s not to rule out any signings at all, though we’d expect much of our potential business to be conducted or finalised once the season draws to a close.

You can catch the Wikipedia screenshot below, courtesy of Reddit user u/TheKZOShow: