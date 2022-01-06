(Image) Mo Salah joins up with Egypt National Team ahead of the start of AFCON

Mo Salah has joined up with the rest of the Egypt squad ahead of the start of their AFCON tournament on the 11th of January.

Our No.11 was amongst the latest players to join, as the Premier League players were given special dispensation to stay with their clubs until the 2nd of January.

The 29-year-old arrived with Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny and Aston Villa’s Trezeguet, the squad photographers were on hand to capture their arrival.

The Egyptian King also uploaded an image to his Instagram story to show how he’s settling in, as he shared a hot drink with his compatriots.

It’s going to be a big few weeks for our ace marksman and he hopes to win the trophy for the first time in his glittering career.

Let’s hope that we see the trophy adorned in the colours of Egypt, Senegal or Guinea following the final in February.

You can view the images on Salah’s Instagram and via @EFA:

🔴 📸 | انضمام صلاح وتريزيجيه للمنتخب 🇪🇬 … ⬇️⬇️ انضم صباح اليوم محمد صلاح كابتن المنتخب الوطني ومحمود حسن "تريزيجيه" لاعب المنتخب إلى صفوف الفريق لتكتمل القائمة المسافرة إلى الكاميرون للمشاركة في نهائيات الأمم الأفريقية البالغة 25 لاعبًا.#EFA pic.twitter.com/OqammhCrf4 — EFA.eg (@EFA) January 5, 2022

