(Image) Naby Keita takes to the field for Guinea as preparations ramp up for the start for AFCON

Naby Keita is amongst the many stars preparing for the start of AFCON and has taken to the field for the first time since his arrival.

Our No.8 has joined up with the rest of the Guinea squad as a late entry to the group, amongst the other Premier League players who were given special dispensation to stay until the 2nd of January.

The 26-year-old has started training, after missing the group’s loss to Tanzania which won’t be helping the stern ultimatum placed upon them by the Guinean President.

The former RB Leipzig midfielder will be facing up against Sadio Mane’s Senegal in the group stages and his tournament begins on the 10th of January, with a final warm-up match against Rwanda beforehand.

It’s going to be a tough ask for the West African nation to produce a winning performance in Cameroon but the onus will be on their captain to deliver some big performances.

You can view the Instagram post via @sylinational:

