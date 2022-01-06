(Image) Sadio Mane boards the plane to Cameroon as the Senegal squad head off for the start of AFCON

Sadio Mane has boarded the plane to Cameroon as the start of AFCON looms ever closer for our influential forward.

Our No.10 shared an image from inside of the plane as he sat with the rest of the Senegal squad, just four days before their pursuit of glory begins.

Their second match of the tournament will see a match-up against Naby Keita’s Guinea, where the former Southampton winger’s side will be strong favourties for victory.

The Senegalese team will be amongst the favourties for the whole competition and it could be a case of the 29-year-old coming face-to-face with Mo Salah’s Egypt, at the business end of the tournament.

After being beaten in the 2019 final, it will be a trophy that our man will be desperate to win and possibly one of his last chances to be an influential member of the squad.

Let’s hope he looks back on the plane journey to Cameroon as the start of a brilliant month of football.

You can view the image via Mane's Instagram page.

