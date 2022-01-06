‘It’s up to him’ – Robert Pires names the club Mo Salah would ‘perform better with’

Former Premier League star Robert Pires has named the club he believes Liverpool winger Mo Salah would ‘perform better’ at.

The Egyptian, who is currently representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, has been in exceptional form so far this season and is the current Premier League top scorer with 16 goals.

“The current world’s best in my eyes is PSG’s Kylian Mbappe but two Premier League stars come right after; Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah,” the former Arsenal man told King Fut (via HITC).

“Mohamed Salah’s future depends on what he wants, whether he continues with Liverpool or goes for a new experience. It’s up to him.”

“Between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and considering the player’s qualities, I think Salah would perform better with Barca.

“His communication with Xavi would be easy.”

Our No. 11 has now entered the final 18 months of his contract and he’s insisted that he’s happy at Anfield and would like to spend the rest of his career on Merseyside, but with a fresh deal still not signed, speculation will continue.

Barcelona aren’t what they used to be, though.

They’re attempting to rebuild and have recently announced the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City, but it’s unlikely that a player that’s in his prime, like Mo is, would move to the Nou Camp at the moment.

Pires is clearly just voicing his opinion, so we shouldn’t read too much into it.

We just need to hope that a new deal is signed soon and we can cope whilst Mo, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are in Cameroon.