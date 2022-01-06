James Pearce weighs in on Luis Diaz to Liverpool rumours

James Pearce has put an end to the rumours linking Liverpool with a winter window move for Luis Diaz.
This comes from The Athletic, with the reliable reporter claiming that the club don’t see the price-tag attached to the Colombian as being viable to meet in the immediate window.
The Porto winger has been in exceptional form this term, registering 19 goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions).
Given that the Colombian would be theoretically helping to provide cover for our world-class duo of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, the club’s position is certainly understandable.
Putting aside the finances behind securing Diaz, it’s hard to imagine the 24-year-old being enticed by the possibility of competing with two of the globe’s most gifted wide men once the pair return from their AFCON commitments.
Diogo Jota has proven that new signings can compete actively for minutes, of course, with the former Wolves man having pushed himself up in the pecking order ahead of Bobby Firmino.
Regardless, it seems any serious business will be likely to take place in the summer, with the linked man in question one of several targets likely to be considered by our recruitment team.
No the position of the club is NOT ‘understandable’ at all! This is precisely why we can’t compete with City! Did anyone suggest that buying Grealish for 100 mil!!! when they had Sterling, Fodden in the same position was crazy? No, everyone talks about their depth whereas at Pool it makes sense to have an unchallenged front 3 for 4 years now??? With an aging trio and with Firmino never being a killer scorer and with Mane showing more and more he can’t be relied up as a nailed on starter? With African Cups on and injuries and such we have a grand total of 4 attacking players that can be relied upon whereas City has at least 7 of equal value who rotate constantly? I bet if City does get Kane or Haaland in the summer which they most definitely will everyone will say of course, it makes sense coz they needed an all out striker too! And for Pool it is ‘understandable’ to NOT go out and get another top forward to start putting more pressure and give reprieve to both Firmino and Mane??? This is why deservedly Pool will never be a truly dominant team.. no one says go out and spend 200 mil on new players every year like United or Chealsea but not to reinforce the front three when it’s crying out for some fresh blood, not to mention we didn’t even replace Wijnuldum in midfield tells all you need about our so called ambitions of our owners and how shoestring Klopp has to operate.. no other major manager would accept this level of misery from owners..
Calm down, anyone who believes Pearce also tunes into Talksport and reads the S*n. The guy has talked through his ar*e ever since he left the Echo