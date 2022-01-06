James Pearce weighs in on Luis Diaz to Liverpool rumours

James Pearce has put an end to the rumours linking Liverpool with a winter window move for Luis Diaz.

This comes from The Athletic, with the reliable reporter claiming that the club don’t see the price-tag attached to the Colombian as being viable to meet in the immediate window.

The Porto winger has been in exceptional form this term, registering 19 goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions).

Given that the Colombian would be theoretically helping to provide cover for our world-class duo of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, the club’s position is certainly understandable.

Putting aside the finances behind securing Diaz, it’s hard to imagine the 24-year-old being enticed by the possibility of competing with two of the globe’s most gifted wide men once the pair return from their AFCON commitments.

Diogo Jota has proven that new signings can compete actively for minutes, of course, with the former Wolves man having pushed himself up in the pecking order ahead of Bobby Firmino.

Regardless, it seems any serious business will be likely to take place in the summer, with the linked man in question one of several targets likely to be considered by our recruitment team.

