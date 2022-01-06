Liverpool could be forced to forfeit upcoming Shrewsbury clash after PL clubs handed bizarre instructions

Liverpool may be forced to forfeit their upcoming FA Cup meeting with Shrewsbury Town with it having emerged that Premier League clubs will be expected to field any available Academy players, even with a COVID-19 outbreak, to form a team.

This comes from the Daily Mail, with the publication noting that the FA may allow a postponement on the grounds of a side’s playing staff having been near entirely affected by the virus.

Given that the Merseysiders’ FA Youth Cup tie was also postponed following the closure of the AXA training centre, there have to be serious doubts over the Reds’ ability to field any sort of XI for the Third Round clash.

Aston Villa fans will be more than aware of such a bizarre ruling given that the West Midlands-based outfit was able to keep their FA Cup game with us alive last year by fielding a first-team comprised of U23s and U18s.

Should enough in the way of players – wherever they come from – have recovered in time for the meeting with Shrewsbury, we’d expect the club to look to compete in the tie in question.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate the need to avoid more fixture postponements, one must question whether such a demand risks worsening the situation at hand.

