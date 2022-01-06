Liverpool fans will love Dejan Lovren’s brilliant eight-word tweet on online Henderson hate

Dejan Lovren took a moment to respond to one Liverpool fan’s (@ynwa_mimi) tweet questioning some of the vitriolic online criticism aimed at Jordan Henderson following the club’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Croatian international shared a sentiment that most supporters will likely agree with, tweeting: “Wrong. No REAL Liverpool supporter hates any player.”

The former Sunderland star came under heavy fire alongside James Milner for what was perceived to be a poor display in the middle of the park as the Reds midfield continues to attract critique of late.

Whilst there are genuine concerns around our midfield at the moment, scapegoating Henderson – who has proved to be an integral part of the side under Jurgen Klopp – is more than baffling.

There are a host of reasons that have evidently contributed to the difficult situation, not least of all the impact of COVID-19 and the continued absence of Thiago Alcantara.

With there being a number of ageing midfield stars, the expectation is that some reinforcements will be introduced at a later stage.

However, few can deny that a full-strength Liverpool first-XI (including our skipper) would not be encountering quite as many struggles as we have of late.

