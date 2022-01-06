Liverpool-linked Portuguese gem’s manager drops ‘big clubs’ update that will have PL fans on alert

Marco Silva has predicted that Liverpool-linked Fabio Carvalho’s agent will have been engaging in conversations with ‘big clubs’ over the future of his client.

The manager suggested that Fulham were looking to keep the youngster in London for the foreseeable future, though any interest expressed from a giant similar to the size of the Merseysiders will undoubtedly be hard to resist for the player and his entourage.

“I know his agent will have been talking to some other big clubs,” the former Everton boss told West London Sport (via the Echo).

“But we are expecting something from Fabio and his agent – they know what they said to us.

“For me as a manager, our board are trying to take control of the situation, but I am waiting for Fabio to come and speak with me because his agent will speak to the club.

“Fabio knows what he said to me, and I expect to have an answer from him.”

Though his season was upset in part by COVID-19, there’s no question that the teenager remains a highly-rated talent in England and one several Premier League outfits will be keeping tabs on.

Considering Harvey Elliott’s rise up the ranks in Merseyside, of course, there’s an argument to be had for handing the 18-year-old as many chances as possible to grow within Jurgen Klopp’s set-up.

With the likes of Tyler Morton and Curtis Jones also expected to have bright futures at Anfield, the future of our midfield trio certainly looks exciting.

That being said, we’re not a club to ignore quality talent when we see it, and with the futures of James Milner and Naby Keita up in the air (for different reasons), potential additions to the midfield department are more than likely to be actively considered.

