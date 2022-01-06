Liverpool make ‘first approach’ for £58m-valued winger claims Portuguese insider Pedro Almeida

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach for Porto winger Luis Diaz.

This comes from Portuguese insider, Pedro Almeida, with the reporter tweeting that the Liga Nos outfit would require a bid in the region €70m for the attacker.

First approach of Liverpool by Luis #Diaz from Porto. Portuguese club want 70M€ by the player. Let’s see what happen. 🇨🇴🔴 #LFC #FCP https://t.co/06eZrFQ4mX — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) January 6, 2022

It was thought by other reports that the Merseysiders were looking to shore up the forward line following the departure of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to the AFCON.

With a record of 14 goals in all competitions this season to his name, the 24-year-old certainly has a reasonably impressive output – albeit (with all due respect) in the Portuguese top-flight.

Given that Divock Origi’s contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign – not forgetting either that both our Senegalese and Egyptian internationals’ current terms will only run until the summer of 2023 – there’s an element of expectation that our recruitment team will look to expand our forward options by the next window if not in January.

It seems unlikely that we’ll fork out roughly £58m pounds to solve our January concerns, however, and so we’d advise taking the claims pedalled by Almeida with a pinch of salt.

