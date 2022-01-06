Liverpool ready to sell 24-year-old star club values at £12m as interest from PL outfit lodged – Football Insider

Liverpool are said to value Nathaniel Phillips at £12m, contrasting a prior report shared by Sky Sports, which had valued the Englishman at £15m.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication claiming that relegation-threatened Wolves are eyeing the defender as a potentially suitable winter window purchase.

Given the wealth of centre-half options at the Reds’ disposal, regular playing minutes will be a highly unlikely prospect for the 24-year-old without a repeat of the injury crisis that ruined the club’s title retention hopes last term.

Few, if any, would begrudge the Bolton Baresi a January exit in the hopes of being more firmly involved in first-team football.

The centre-back has been nothing short of a model professional for us when called upon, as has been well-demonstrated once more this term with a stellar outing at the San Siro partnering Ibrahima Konate.

Whilst we’d be sad to see a defensive option depart the club – particularly one whose quality hardly deserves to be considered as fifth-best – Phillips has arguably earned the right to seek a move and we’d wish him nothing but the best should it come to fruition in the winter window.

