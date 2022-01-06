Liverpool reject £7 million bid for Nat Phillips from ‘unnamed Premier League side’ as the Bolton Barsei’s exit looms

Nat Phillips was undoubtedly one of the stars of last season as he helped the club through our centre-back injury crisis.

Sky Sports News have reported that ‘Liverpool have already rejected a £7m bid from an unnamed Premier League side‘.

The 24-year-old is supposed to be open for a departure as he looks for more first-team opportunities and following his performances last campaign, who can blame him?

It’s thought that we are open to selling our No.47 but are not in a rush to do so and will want a bid closer to the region of £15 million.

Again, this seems fair enough as the defender shouldn’t be shipped out for a cut-price deal as we know how easy it is to be left in a position where he is needed again.

Had it not been for the cheek injury sustained at the San Siro, the man who has made 24 first-team appearances for the Reds would have added to his tally in the upcoming cup games.

