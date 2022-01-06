Luis Diaz fact file and highlights shared amidst reported interest by Liverpool in the Colombian attacker

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Luis Diaz but who is the Colombian attacker and what may he add to Jurgen Klopp’s side?

The 24-year-old first made his name in the Colombian leagues with Barranquilla and Junior before moving to Porto in 2019, after the Portuguese side had batted off interest from Zenit St Petersburg.

Convinced by the presence of compatriots James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao, the move to Estadio do Dragao has proven successful as their No.7 has won the league and cup.

READ MORE: (Video) “I would trade it all” – Sadio Mane’s Senegalese AFCON dreams are so important, he would swap all his medals for this one

On the international stage, the 5ft 10″ winger’s crowning moment came as he tied for the golden boot in the 2021 Copa America, with Lionel Messi, and also finished in the team of the tournament.

He has 39 goals in 121 Porto games and 7 goals in 31 games for his nation, in his two appearances against the Reds – he’s finished on the losing side and failed to score or assist.

His style of play sees him as a tricky, speedy and exciting attacking option with an eye for goal, who operates from the left-hand side and cuts onto his stronger right foot.

Here’s a pick of some of his best moments, that have been shared on social media:

If you think I’m gonna hop on the Luis Diaz transfer train even though I’ll be disappointed then you’d be absolutely correct. pic.twitter.com/cI6ZnjpmQF — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) January 6, 2022

The first time I took note of Luis Diaz: pic.twitter.com/C1ZCoVnYHi — george (@LfcGe0rge) January 5, 2022

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted