Newcastle hero Geremi belatedly joins Klopp pile-on over AFCON comments

Former Newcastle United star, Geremi, has shared his disappointment with Jurgen Klopp’s sarcastic ‘little tournament’ comment with regard to the AFCON.

The German had jokingly referred to the competition as such after Liverpool’s resounding 4-0 victory over Arsenal after the international break.

“When Jurgen Klopp described the Africa Cup of Nations as a ‘little tournament’ I was far from impressed,” the 43-year-old wrote for the Daily Mail.

“The Liverpool manager has said goodbye to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for this month’s competition in Cameroon, with the pair joining Egypt and Senegal, and I know as a manager you are defensive because you want your players to be in good shape and good form.

“But players and managers, for the most part, share the same ambitions. For any player, there is no prize greater than representing your country and I am sure that if Klopp was called upon by his beloved Germany, he would not be able to refuse. “

The Reds could be without their departing stars, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, for the entire month of January, results depending.

READ MORE: James Pearce weighs in on Luis Diaz to Liverpool rumours

It’s somewhat strange that such commentary around Klopp’s words continues to persist well after November, particularly in light of the fact that the 54-year-old clarified the comments in question were entirely ironic (as much was evident to those hearing them).

We can certainly understand some initial confusion caused by a language barrier, however, the latest attack on the Liverpool boss just seems a bit bizarre.

As others have already pointed out, it wouldn’t make sense for the former Mainz head coach to hold little in the way of respect for the AFCON or the African continent in general given that two of his first-team’s best players (and arguably the globe’s leading talent at the moment) originate from Senegal and Egypt.

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted