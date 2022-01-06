Newcastle identify Divock Origi and 19-goal ex-Red as potential targets to fill Callum Wilson void – report

Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up a move for one of three attacking targets, including Divock Origi and ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, to act in place of an injured Callum Wilson.

There are concerns that the 29-year-old’s calf injury could be more serious than the six-week minimum prognosis handed to the club by an initially inconclusive scan, as reported by The Telegraph.

The Belgian international has enjoyed a solid season from the bench so far, registering five goals in 10 games (across all competitions) with his former teammate likewise impressing in England’s second tier with 19 goals in 26 games (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Extent of Liverpool’s negotiations for Luis Diaz shared by Colombian reporter Pipe Sierra

Given that we’re potentially set to be without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for the whole month of January, it would seem exceptionally foolish to part ways with Origi – even if to secure the £7m valuation ascribed to the former Lille man by the report in question.

We do, of course, have the talents of Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino to rely upon, with Harvey Elliott (a natural winger) capable of completing the trio should he make his return to full training in the near future.

That being said, we can’t see the club taking such a significant risk, particularly not for what will likely be perceived to be a low bid for the Champions League-winner if it were to match his aforementioned value.

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted