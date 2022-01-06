‘No brainer for me’ – Liverpool fans react to reports linking Philippe Coutinho with a return to the Premier League

With the news that a number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Barcelona midfielder Phillipe Coutinho, Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to discuss a potential return to Anfield for the Brazilian.

The 29-year-old swapped Anfield for the Nou Camp back in January 2018 but has struggled to reach the impressive levels seen during his time on Merseyside.

It’s now believed that the La Liga club are looking to offload the midfielder, with the former Inter Milan player seeking regular game time ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Although a move to Villa Park to be reunited with former teammate Steven Gerrard is looking more likely at the moment, Red’s supporters are split on whether Jurgen Klopp should welcome our former No. 10 back to the club.

Coutinho registered 54 goals in 201 appearances for us and with the lack of depth and creativity within our squad this term, a player with similar traits to the Brazil international wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Numerous supporters claimed they’d welcome him back to the club whilst one fan ‘can’t believe’ there are some fans desperate for him to return.

We’ll just have to wait and see what club he decides to join, or what club makes a move for the talented midfielder.

You can catch some of the reactions below via Twitter.

I know he left the club in acrimonious circumstances but I'd bite your hand off to have Coutinho back, especially on loan! Crying out for strength in depth and adds much needed creativity to the midfield. No brainer for me! — Ryan Burns (@RyanBurns1991) January 6, 2022

I actually think Philippe Coutinho is a good business for liverpool. — YemiLee (@IamYhemmi) January 6, 2022

Can’t believe there are still people desperate to have Coutinho back after 4 years. The guy acted like the biggest rat ever to leave the club. Keep that door slammed shut — LFCKenners1517 (@LFCKenners1517) January 6, 2022