The full extent of Liverpool’s COVID and injury crisis revealed by the number of players still left standing

Liverpool are currently going through the worst COVID case that has hit our club and has already seen one game postponed.

According to David Maddock from the Mirror (via @LFCTransferRoom), ‘Liverpool have less than 10 first team squad players available at present‘.

This is certainly not great news, especially as we are still supposed to be facing Shrewsbury in the FA Cup before the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal and both in the space of a week.

Quite how Jurgen Klopp will be able to assemble a team with himself, most of his coaching staff and just 10 players to choose from, will be interesting to see and must mean the weekend’s game is at risk.

It’s either going to be a case of patchwork teams without training, or a fixture pile-up at the end of the season and neither sound like the greatest options in our pursuit of silverware this campaign.

The immediate priority is to ensure everyone is safe and healthy, then we can start trying to get at least 11 players fit enough to play!

