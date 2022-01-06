The Liverpool duo that could both head out the door in January transfer window, in search of first-team football

Jurgen Klopp has never been a manager to stand in the way of any of his Liverpool players wanting to go and play more first-team football.

Sky Sports News have reported that both Neco Williams and Nat Phillips could leave in this window in search of more minutes than they are currently being handed by our club.

Our second-choice right-back has long been touted as a possible departure, with many not believing he is of the standard high enough to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold when injured or rested.

Given this search for someone more in the mould of Kostas Tsimikas, a more able deputy, and the fact that the Welshman wants to nail down his national team place – this deal could make sense.

It’s reported that the departure could be a sale or loan and: ‘the Reds will not be rushed into any deal and, although they are sympathetic to Williams’ request, would only let the Welshman leave if the right offer was made‘.

With the Bolton-born centre-back; we are reported to have rejected a £7 million bid and with ‘Serie A clubs contacting Liverpool over his availability‘, it could soon be the end of his Anfield career.

It would be a shame to see two promising players go but it’s probably for the best interest of them to go and start playing regular football.

