Thiago injury diagnosis ‘could come out hopefully in the coming days ahead’ suggests injury expert as root cause unclear

Liverpool could be set to learn more about the true extent of Thiago Alcantara’s injury struggles of late, according to Ben Dinnery.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the club’s training ground will have hardly helped speed matters along with it having emerged that a host of staff members and players were affected, encouraging the closure of the AXA centre.

“Thiago is coming off the back of Covid. In the one or two training sessions he has had, Klopp said he had complained of a little bit of soreness,” the injury expert told Football Insider.

“That’s why he pulled out of the line-up and further assessments indicated that it is some sort of underlying issue.

“We haven’t got a lot to go off because obviously Klopp’s been sidelined himself.

“The club are fairly guarded until they have some kind of definitive diagnosis. That is something that could come out hopefully in the coming days ahead.”

The Merseysiders have seemed to miss the playmaker’s presence in the middle of the park, with the midfield taking the brunt of criticism of late for the drop-off in results.

Whilst we at the EOTK would be inclined to argue that our struggles of late are a bit more complicated than being simply down to the classy Spaniard’s absence, few can deny that most sides in Europe would keenly feel the loss of a talent like the 30-year-old.

Given how long Thiago has been sidelined, we’ll be hoping to see some clarity on the matter once normality returns to the red half of Merseyside.

It would be a huge boost to our chances of finishing the second-half of the season strongly – not to mention securing silverware – if we could manage to get the former Bayern Munich star fit and firing for the remainder of the campaign.

