‘Triple it at least’ – These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about ‘joke’ Phillips bid

With news coming earlier today that Liverpool have reportedly turned down a £7m bid for central defender Nat Phillips, supporters have taken to Twitter to discuss both the player and the received fee.

One fan claimed the money that was offered was a ‘joke’, some agreed that an offer in the region of £30-40m would be respectable, and some claimed that we should keep our No. 47.

The Englishman was always going to find game time hard to come by this season, with the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, and the continued impressive form of Joel Matip, Phillips has found himself fifth choice – behind Joe Gomez also.

The towering centre half has featured just three times for the Reds this term, including an impressive display against AC Milan at the San Siro last month.

The 24-year-old, who has spent time at German side Stuttgart in recent seasons, was a crucial part of the Liverpool side during the second half of last season as Jurgen Klopp’s side ensured qualification for the Champions League.

His heroic performances during the last campaign have resulted in his market value increasing, but the recent bid from ‘an unnamed Premier League side’ has angered some supporters.

You can catch some of the reactions below via Twitter.

£7m is a joke. People rave about Tarkowski, Mee, White, Dunk etc and throw around bigger fees than that. Triple it at least. — Dave Nulty 💙 🏳️‍🌈 (@NultyDave) January 6, 2022

To another Premier League club? 25-30mil. Nothing outside that range. Forget the forces of demand and supply. — Rodney Kakooza (@rakthoni) January 6, 2022

£20m minimum. We all know if he'd had the same half of the season for Burnley that he had for us last season he'd be valued at £40m. — Glyn (@GROBBO_84) January 6, 2022

Around £40m is what we SHOULD be asking but I expect the club will accept half that. Hopefully with a buy back clause — David Jenkin #IStandWithJeremyCorbyn (@djenkinfitness) January 6, 2022

He’s a solid PL CB. £15 – £20m is a fair price for him — A5h (@a5h_ash) January 6, 2022