Unbelievable CIES study has Mo Salah worth less than five-goal Chelsea hitman

Mo Salah is apparently worth less than Chelsea attacker Timo Werner, according to a study conducted by the CIES Football Observatory.

The organisation’s algorithm placed the likes of the five-goal (all competitions) Blues frontman (€76m) and Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak (€67.4m) ahead of the Egyptian international (€66.1m) in what proves to be a surprising read.

It’s a surprising result given that the No.11 is enjoying yet another imperious season for Jurgen Klopp’s men, leading the scoring charts in the English top-flight with an astonishing 23 goals in 26 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

We at the Empire of the Kop would suspect that the valuations in question have a great deal to do with the potential value of the players in question, with the youth and potential of the aforementioned La Liga hitman, for example, likely taken into account.

Whilst such factors should be considered (an certainly would be acted upon should a suitor come in for the footballer in question), the reality of the situation is that Salah’s current status in the game and quality and consistency of his performances would massively inflate the value ascribed to him by CIES.

