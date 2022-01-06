(Video) Full clip of Mane being serenaded ahead of AFCON shared online

Sadio Mane was given a royal welcome after departing Liverpool to link up with the Senegalese national team ahead of the AFCON tournament.

The Reds will be without the No.10, Naby Keita and Mo Salah for potentially the whole month of January; a period that will certainly prove testing for Jurgen Klopp’s men (and certainly has thus far with the latest COVID-19 outbreak).

Nonetheless, we’ll be wishing the 29-year-old the absolute best of luck in Cameroon and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed to see one of our own come back to Merseyside with some national silverware secured.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & originating from @Fsfofficielle:

Sadio Mané being treated like a King ❤️pic.twitter.com/O83keJAjnQ — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 6, 2022