(Video) Kostas Tsimikas shares Liverpool inspired Marvel video on his Instagram story after spotting scarf in film

Kostas Tsimikas was so delighted to spot a Liverpool scarf in a Marvel film, that he had to share a video to his Instagram account.

Whilst watching ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’, the Greek Scouser spotted Ben Kingsley’s character adorned in a red scarf and had to share the moment.

Our No.21 is clearly a fan of superheroes as he shared an Iron Man inspired post to celebrate James Milner’s 36th birthday and has now shared this clip on his account.

READ MORE: (Image) Sadio Mane boards the plane to Cameroon as the Senegal squad head off for the start of AFCON

The left-back has obviously been enjoying a bit of time off as the AXA Training Centre has been shut following a serious COVID breakout that appears to have affected a lot of the squad.

As the list of players affected hasn’t been shared yet, we don’t know who has it and what their health is like but let’s hope the 25-year-old isn’t bed-stricken and watching this in bad health.

You can view the video on Tsimikas’ Instagram account:

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted