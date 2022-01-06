(Video) Naby Keita unveils new goal celebration after doubling the lead in Guinea friendly

Naby Keita got onto the scoresheet with a well-taken close-range finish in Guinea’s friendly clash with Rwanda ahead of the AFCON tournament.

The Liverpool midfielder’s new celebration was caught by @Watch_LFC on Twitter after netting Syli Nationale’s second effort of the game.

It’s great to see the 26-year-old finding his feet quickly with the national side and we’ll be looking forward to seeing hopefully many more contributions of this nature during the competition itself.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & originating from @Sakindi250:

Naby Keita with a goal for Guinea 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K9Bw81m13F — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 6, 2022

Loving Naby’s new celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/U5cDdTLtbv — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 6, 2022