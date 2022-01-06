(Video) Value Liverpool would be looking for in Divock Origi PL transfer shared by Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth

Liverpool would look to receive a bid just under £10m from any Premier League outfit hoping to snap up Divock Origi in the January transfer window, according to Dharmesh Sheth who was keen to emphasise that this was not yet a confirmed figure.

The Belgian international is set to be out of contract come the end of the campaign, with a number of Italian clubs said to be sniffing around in the hopes of securing the 26-year-old on a pre-contract agreement.

It wouldn’t make a great deal of sense to part ways with the striker whilst the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are off on international duty for the AFCON, in our eyes, though we could understand the desire to secure some of the player’s value before his terms expire.

You can catch the clip in question here, courtesy of Sky Sports