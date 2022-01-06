(Video) ‘Was incredible for Liverpool’ – Gerrard addresses reports linking ex-Red Coutinho with Aston Villa switch

Steven Gerrard has refused to comment on the speculation linking Philippe Coutinho with a winter window switch to Aston Villa.

The Villans have been one of the outfits said to be keeping tabs on the reportedly wantaway Brazil international, with Barcelona said to be likewise keen to get the 29-year-old off their books.

The former Red’s time spent in Spain has been far from fruitful, with a loan spell at Bayern Munich arguably the closest the playmaker has come to replicating the kind of form once seen in Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "You can ask me about him for as long as you want."#AVFC boss Steven Gerrard speaks to the media about Philippe Coutinho but is coy on speculation 👇 pic.twitter.com/KVHeuQNXsr — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 6, 2022