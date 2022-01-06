(Video) “Yeah, but he lost!” – Son Heung-min’s brother brutally reminds Spurs forward of CL Final loss to Liverpool

Son Heung-min was reunited with his brother in a clip that Liverpool fans will love, as the Tottenham Hotspur forward was quickly brought back down to earth by his brother.

Filmed with Amazon Prime Sport last year, the video has resurfaced as our supporters have realised how funny the response was by Heung-yun Son, the brother of the 29-year-old.

The South Korean international is clearly delighted to be reunited with his family member but it goes from smiles to upset very quickly, when the reminder of a June day in Madrid is provided.

The conversation starts Heung-yun Son commenting on the former Bayer Leverkusen forward, saying: “He’s got cooler“.

The interviewer provides a reason why this could be: “He’s played in a Champions League Final“.

To which the cold and quick response of: “Yeah, but he lost!” by the brother had him in fits of laughter but Spurs’ No.7 looked less than impressed.

It’s a great show of brotherly love and mickey taking, it’s certainly something that many of our supporters will appreciate!

"He's played in a Champions League final" "Yeah, but he lost!"@SpursOfficial's Heung-min Son and his brother being reunited 😂 pic.twitter.com/2NTwFkHlLU — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 8, 2021

