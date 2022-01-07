Aston Villa confirm Athletic’s Coutinho report – Ex-Red officially joins Gerrard’s men on loan

Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan until the end of the season.

The Brazil international will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours, according to Villa’s official website, and the club will have the option to make the deal a permanent one in the summer.

The former Liverpool man will now complete a medical and seek to obtain a work permit to once again ply his trade in the English top flight.

The Athletic believe that Steven Gerrard was a key factor in persuading Coutinho to swap the Nou Camp for Villa Park.

It’s unlikely that the playmaker will be available for Monday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United but Gerrard will be hoping to have the former Inter Milan man available for next Saturday’s visit of Ralf Rangnick’s side in the Premier League.

It’ll be interesting to see if Coutinho will perform well at Villa after not earning much game time recently.

Liverpool are set to travel to Villa Park in April after we defeated the Villains 1-0 at Anfield earlier this season.