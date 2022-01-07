(Video) Aston Villa could hijack Liverpool interest in 25-year-old PL midfielder; year left on contract by the summer – Sky Sports

Aston Villa are reportedly showing interest in alleged Liverpool target Yves Bissouma.

The Brighton midfielder has reportedly been eyed up by Jurgen Klopp’s men ever since it became clear that now PSG man Gini Wijnaldum would be departing the Merseyside-based outfit at the end of the prior campaign.

With the Reds’ middle of the park having been actively targeted by critics this season, it’s deemed likely that the side will look to broaden its options by the summer window.

