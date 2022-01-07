Belgian journalist names PL outfit ‘following’ Origi as European clubs circle Liverpool star – report

Newcastle United are said to be keeping tabs on Liverpool striker Divock Origi during the winter window.

This comes from Sacha Tavolieri, with the reporter adding that the Belgian international is a ‘top priority’ for Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce.

“Divock Origi is a top priority this winter for Fenerbahçe in Turkey but the player would prefer to stay in England if he gets a satisfying offer in terms of salary, what’s not the case for the moment,” the journalist told LFC Transfer Room. “Newcastle still following his profile but no offer from yet.”

The 26-year-old’s contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer window, with European clubs able to arrange a pre-contract agreement for the attacker in the middle of the season.

Given both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are set to be with their respective national sides for the AFCON tournament for potentially the whole month of January, we’d be taking a big risk allowing our attacking options to thin any further.

There’s the reality of a loss in value to contend with come the end of the campaign, of course, though it’s highly doubtful that Jurgen Klopp will sanction a risk to our chances of successfully navigating the challenges of the month without our first-choice wide men.

