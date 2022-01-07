Breaking: Liverpool confirm that training ground has been re-opened ahead of Shrewsbury FA Cup game

Liverpool have announced that our training ground has been re-opened after two days of closure and Peter Krawietz will be leading sessions for all available players.

Given the postponement against Arsenal it presumed that there are many COVID cases within the squad but the exact number has not been reveled, although some sources have claimed 14 players are out and others that only 10 players remain.

With Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both testing positive too, it falls on our other assistant manager to lead proceedings ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie.

The statement on the club’s website reads: ‘Liverpool FC can confirm the first-team facilities at AXA Training Centre have now reopened.

‘The senior training environment in Kirkby was temporarily closed for a 48-hour period following a significant number of suspected positive COVID-19 test results among the playing squad and staff.

‘The Reds’ Carabao Cup semi-final away leg against Arsenal, scheduled for Thursday, was subsequently postponed and has been rearranged for January 20.

‘After consultation with the relevant Public Health authority, operations have now resumed within the first-team set-up at the training ground.

‘Assistant manager Peter Krawietz is currently taking charge of the team and leading preparations for Liverpool’s next fixture, which sees Shrewsbury Town visit Anfield in the Emirates FA Cup third round on Sunday’.

With the strict FA rules announcing that all games must go ahead, whatever the amount of COVID and injury cases, it’s going to be interesting to see what team can actually be played at Anfield against Shrewsbury Town.

Thankfully we’re in a position that it’s safe to open the facility and now we’ll wait and see for confirmation of any players fit and healthy enough to play.

