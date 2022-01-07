Complications in reported Liverpool deal for 14-goal winger could delay transfer claims Portuguese outlet A Bola

Liverpool’s reported move for Luis Diaz remains underway, despite several contrasting reports from reliable sources, though interference from other interested parties could delay the Colombian’s switch to Merseyside.

This report from A Bola (via Sport Witness) contravenes Athletic journalist James Pearce’s assertion that a move would not occur this January given the significant financial barrier in terms of the Porto star’s release clause.

Yet, according to the publication in question, Jurgen Klopp’s men outfit is allegedly prepared and able to stump up the £67m required to cover the 24-year-old’s considerable release clause.

READ MORE: (Video) – Clip from 2017 shows Philippe Coutinho describing Steven Gerrard as ‘one of the best’ he played with

We at the Empire of the Kop would have to add our own serious doubts over the likelihood of the transfer occurring before the summer window (if the club deem him a suitable target).

However, the fact of the matter is that the finances required to extract Diaz from Portugual don’t align with the reality of the wide man being a bench option for us once Mo Salah and Sadio Mane return from AFCON.

That’s not to say that the 14-goal star couldn’t challenge for a regular first-XI spot in future, though the ideal time to bring onboard such a signing would be at the end of the season – particularly given that the cost of acquiring such a talent is likely to drop at that point.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!